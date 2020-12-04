Need help to make nav menu items glow with CSS3 animation

Been struggling for days to crack this code and add glowing effect to OceanWP menu. I’m new at CSS3 animations, so this has been stressful to say the very least. But, I’m determined to solve the problem. This is my first time asking for help, so please be gentle
The url to the site. Here’s what I’ve tried recently. Most likely my selector is all wrong.
#menu-main-menu{
font-size: 80px;
color: #fff;
text-align: center;
-webkit-animation: glow 1s ease-in-out infinite alternate;
-moz-animation: glow 1s ease-in-out infinite alternate;
animation: glow 1s ease-in-out infinite alternate;
}
@-webkit-keyframes glow {
from {
text-shadow: 0 0 10px #fff, 0 0 20px #fff, 0 0 30px #e60073, 0 0 40px #e60073, 0 0 50px #e60073, 0 0 60px #e60073, 0 0 70px #e60073;
}
to {
text-shadow: 0 0 20px #fff, 0 0 30px #ff4da6, 0 0 40px #ff4da6, 0 0 50px #ff4da6, 0 0 60px #ff4da6, 0 0 70px #ff4da6, 0 0 80px #ff4da6;
}
}