Need help to invoke a function properly

I am trying to create a web page for newsletters that will show an image as a button, and when the button is clicked it will invoke the appearance of a w3.css Modal window with a full PDF copy of the newsletter in an iframe object, using the Google docs viewer. On my page will be numerous newsletter “buttons” and I want to assign a value to my “newsDate” variable at the same time that the Modal window opens. The format of my PDF file names are as follows: Newsletter_050420.pdf. When my Modal window opens, the value of the newsDate variable needs to be inserted in the “src” attribute of the iframe, so only the “050420” value needs to be assigned to newsDate. Here is what I have tried so far:

<button id="news-CSS" onclick="document.getElementById('viewerModal').style.display='block'; newsDate='050420'"></button>

And here is the code for my Modal:

<div id="viewerModal" class="w3-modal"> <div class="w3-modal-content"> <header class="w3-container"><h3>Latest News</h3></header> <div class="w3-container"> <script> function changeDate() { var newsDate; document.getElementById("shownews").src="https://docs.google.com/gview?url=https://shcsfarmington.org/2020/docs/Newsletter_" + newsDate + ".pdf&embedded=true"; } </script> <iframe id="shownews" style="width:90%;height:500px"></iframe> </div> <footer class="w3-container"> <div class="w3-row"> <div class="w3-half"> <button class="w3-button w3-2018-blooming-dahlia w3-round" onclick="document.getElementById('newsModal').style.display='none'">Close</button> </div> <div class="w3-half"> <a href="docs/Newsletter_050420.pdf" download class="w3-button w3-2018-blooming-dahlia w3-round">Download or Print</a> </div> </div> </footer> </div> </div>

This result does not work, as can be seen at this URL: [https://shcsfarmington.org/2020/news.html]

(https://shcsfarmington.org/2020/news.html)

I appreciate any help to make this work. Thanks!