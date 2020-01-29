Need help to host my WP project

Hi All!, can I ask some help I want to upload my WordPress projects to free hosting so that my client can see my work. Is AWS okay to deploy my wp ?.. is there other free hosting to deploy my wp project ?
Thank you in advance
I tried to signup for free tier in amazon but it always show this error everytime I launch ec2 instance ?
Your service sign-up is almost complete!
Thanks for signing up with Amazon Web Services. Your services may take up to 24 hours to fully activate. If you’re unable to access AWS services after that time, here are a few things you can do to expedite the process:
- Make sure you provided all necessary information during signup. Complete your AWS registration.
- Check your email to see if you have received any requests for additional information. If you have, please respond to those emails with the information requested.
- Verify your credit card information is correct. Also, check your credit card activity to see if there’s a $1 authorization (this is not a charge). You may need to contact your card issuer to approve the authorization.
If the problem persists, please contact Support:
… so… why not follow the instructions that you’ve conveniently provided to yourself.
(hint: they mean AWS Support, not ‘random forum on the internet’.)
when I click the complete aws registration, I will redirect to the form to input my mobile number and captcha, but when submit it keeps getting error. tried many times but no luck. also credit card I input 2 visa and MasterCard still AWS always let me to verify…I will try again.
