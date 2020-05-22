Need help to convert mcrypt to openssl

Hi,

I need help to convert mcrypt code to openssl. Currently I am using mcrypt but that is not supported anymore with php 7.3, I need help to convert it to openssl. Any help is appericiated.

The code is following:

protected function encryptAndEncode($strIn) { $strIn = $this->pkcs5_pad($strIn, 16); return "@".bin2hex(@mcrypt_encrypt(MCRYPT_RIJNDAEL_128, $this->encryptPassword, $strIn, MCRYPT_MODE_CBC, $this->encryptPassword)); } protected function decodeAndDecrypt($strIn) { $strIn = substr($strIn, 1); $strIn = pack('H*', $strIn); return @mcrypt_decrypt(MCRYPT_RIJNDAEL_128, $this->encryptPassword, $strIn, MCRYPT_MODE_CBC, $this->encryptPassword); }

Thanks in advance.