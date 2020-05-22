Need help to convert mcrypt to openssl

Hi,
I need help to convert mcrypt code to openssl. Currently I am using mcrypt but that is not supported anymore with php 7.3, I need help to convert it to openssl. Any help is appericiated.
The code is following:
protected function encryptAndEncode($strIn) {
$strIn = $this->pkcs5_pad($strIn, 16);
return "@".bin2hex(@mcrypt_encrypt(MCRYPT_RIJNDAEL_128, $this->encryptPassword, $strIn, MCRYPT_MODE_CBC, $this->encryptPassword));
}
protected function decodeAndDecrypt($strIn) {
$strIn = substr($strIn, 1);
$strIn = pack('H*', $strIn);
return @mcrypt_decrypt(MCRYPT_RIJNDAEL_128, $this->encryptPassword, $strIn, MCRYPT_MODE_CBC, $this->encryptPassword);
}
Thanks in advance.