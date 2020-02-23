Need help to add 2 more level to my menu

I need to add 2 more levels to my navigation menu first and second levels working fine but couldnt handle third level, I tried several variations but couldnt handle problem.
Here is jsfiddle link I created for my tries
I asked on stackoverflow too none answered, Thanks for any help.
Here is css :
nav ul {
margin: 0;
padding: 0;
list-style-type: none;
background: #e3e3e3;
position: relative;
}
nav ul li {
display: inline-block;
}
nav ul li a {
color: #292929;
text-decoration: none;
padding: 15px;
display: block;
}
nav ul li:hover {
background: lightgrey;
}
nav ul ul {
position: absolute;
min-width: 200px;
background: lightgrey;
display: none;
}
nav ul ul li {
display: block;
background: #e3e3e3;
}
nav ul li:hover ul {
display: block;
}
nav ul li i {
color: #292929;
float: right;
padding-left: 20px;
}
nav div {
background: lightgrey;
color: #292929;
font-size: 24px;
padding: 0.6em;
cursor: pointer;
display: none;
}
@media(max-width: 768px) {
nav div {
display: block;
}
nav ul {
display: none;
position: static;
background: #e3e3e3;
}
nav ul li {
display: block;
}
nav ul ul {
position: static;
background: #e3e3e3;
}
}
And this is my jquery :
$("nav div").click(function(){
$("ul").slideToggle();
$("ul ul").css("display", "none");
});
// $("ul li").click(function(){
// $("ul ul").slideUp();
// $(this).find('ul').slideToggle();
// });
$('ul li').click(function () {
$(this).siblings().find('ul').slideUp();
$(this).find('ul').slideToggle();
});
$(window).resize(function(){
if($(window).width() > 768){
$("ul").removeAttr('style');
}
});
And my menu structure :
<nav>
<div>
<i class="fa fa-bars"></i>
</div>
<ul>
<li><a href="#">Home</a></li>
<li><a href="#">First Level <i class="fas fa-arrow-down"></i></a>
<ul>
<li><a href="#">jQuery</a></li>
<li><a href="#">Vanilla JavaScript</a></li>
</ul>
</li>
<li><a href="#">Second Level <i class="fas fa-arrow-down"></i></a>
<ul>
<li><a href="#">Illustration</a></li>
<li><a href="#">Third level <i class="fas fa-arrow-down"></i></a>
<ul>
<li><a href="#">jQuery</a></li>
<li><a href="#">Vanilla JavaScript</a></li>
</ul>
</li>
</ul>
</li>
<li><a href="#">About</a></li>
<li><a href="#">Contact</a></li>
</ul>
</nav>