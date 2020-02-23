Need help to add 2 more level to my menu

I need to add 2 more levels to my navigation menu first and second levels working fine but couldnt handle third level, I tried several variations but couldnt handle problem.

Here is jsfiddle link I created for my tries

I asked on stackoverflow too none answered, Thanks for any help.

Here is css :

nav ul { margin: 0; padding: 0; list-style-type: none; background: #e3e3e3; position: relative; } nav ul li { display: inline-block; } nav ul li a { color: #292929; text-decoration: none; padding: 15px; display: block; } nav ul li:hover { background: lightgrey; } nav ul ul { position: absolute; min-width: 200px; background: lightgrey; display: none; } nav ul ul li { display: block; background: #e3e3e3; } nav ul li:hover ul { display: block; } nav ul li i { color: #292929; float: right; padding-left: 20px; } nav div { background: lightgrey; color: #292929; font-size: 24px; padding: 0.6em; cursor: pointer; display: none; } @media(max-width: 768px) { nav div { display: block; } nav ul { display: none; position: static; background: #e3e3e3; } nav ul li { display: block; } nav ul ul { position: static; background: #e3e3e3; } }

And this is my jquery :