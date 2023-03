Hi, @PaulOB can I ask for some help please

I want to show the div/buttons if I click the first green button or whatever button but my example is just the first button green. Now when the red buttons show and if I will click “back to step1”, it will hide the current (red buttons) and show the green buttons. but looks like the hide and show is not nice to look

How to use transform: translate();?

Here is my codepen

Thank you in advance.