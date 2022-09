Hi

I am putting my query first time in this forum, so kindly let me know if any mistake.

I am developing a website for my client. He want a auto mated image slide, in which instead of sliding only one image at a time he require 5 images to slide. Or other option is there will be buttons for next and prev , on next button 5 images should get slide.

How can i achieve this using Html css and javascript.

I am giving a website address for reference, my client just like this.

The website address is :–

www.bookganga.com