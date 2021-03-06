Need help reading regular expression

One variable per line

Comma-separated variables become more difficult to refactor. We tend to start programming with one per line, think we’re clever with comma allowing multiple declarations in a single statement, then get pain when trying to improve that code, resulting in us realizing that one variable statement per line.

// var winHeight = window.innerHeight, // topLimit = winHeight * .2, // bottomLimit = winHeight * .8; var winHeight = window.innerHeight; var topLimit = winHeight * .2; var bottomLimit = winHeight * .8;

Use leading zero’s

Without the leading zero it’s very easy to mistake the decimal point and ignore it, or confuse it for screen grime.

Putting in the leading zero helps to provide a more rapid understanding of the code.

// var topLimit = winHeight * .2; // var bottomLimit = winHeight * .8; var topLimit = winHeight * 0.2; var bottomLimit = winHeight * 0.8;

Make percentages even clearer

It can be even clearer too that you intend it to be as a percentage, by making the 20/100 more explicit.

var topLimit = winHeight * 20 / 100; var bottomLimit = winHeight * 80 / 100;

Extract functions

When the addEventListener and forEach functions are named, it’s much easier to extract those functions, making it easier to understand the forEach and addEventHandler lines of code.

function highlightElement(el) { //... } function scrollHighlightHandler() { document.querySelectorAll('.scroll li').forEach(highlightElement); } window.addEventListener('scroll', scrollHighlightHandler);

Move the if-statement condition to a function

The condition of the if statement is easier to understand when the function name helps to summarize exactly what is going on there.

function isWithinLimits(el, topLimit, bottomLimit) { var viewportOffset = el.offsetTop - window.scrollY; return viewportOffset >= topLimit && (viewportOffset + el.clientHeight) <= bottomLimit; } //... // var viewportOffset = el.offsetTop - window.scrollY; // if (viewportOffset >= topLimit && (viewportOffset + el.clientHeight) <= bottomLimit) { if (isWithinLimits(el, topLimit, bottomLimit)) {

Group together the limits

As topLimit and bottomLimit are directly related to each other, and are being separately passed to a function, they should be grouped together so that they can be passed as a group instead.

var limits = { top: winHeight * 20 / 100, bottom: bottomLimit = winHeight * 80 / 100 }; //... // function isWithinLimits(el, topLimit, bottomLimit) { function isWithinLimits(el, limits) { var viewportOffset = el.offsetTop - window.scrollY; // return viewportOffset >= topLimit && (viewportOffset + el.clientHeight) <= bottomLimit; return viewportOffset >= limits.top && (viewportOffset + el.clientHeight) <= limits.bottom; } //... // if (isWithinLimits(el, topLimit, bottomLimit)) { if (isWithinLimits(el, limits)) {

Summary

That all leaves us with a final set of code as follows:

var winHeight = window.innerHeight; var limits = { top: winHeight * 20 / 100, bottom: bottomLimit = winHeight * 80 / 100 }; function isWithinLimits(el, limits) { var viewportOffset = el.offsetTop - window.scrollY; return viewportOffset >= limits.top && (viewportOffset + el.clientHeight) <= limits.bottom; } function highlightElement(el) { if (isWithinLimits(el, limits)) { el.classList.add('highlight'); } else{ el.classList.remove('highlight'); } } function scrollHighlightHandler() { document.querySelectorAll('.scroll li').forEach(highlightElement); } window.addEventListener('scroll', scrollHighlightHandler);

The above code can be explored at https://codepen.io/pmw57/pen/PobeJXN