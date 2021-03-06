Need help reading regular expression

Edit: I deleted my previous post, as I don’t think it was particularly helpful
Worthy of consideration would be Intersection Observer
A few more links
A Few Functional Uses for Intersection Observer
Comma-separated variables become more difficult to refactor. We tend to start programming with one per line, think we’re clever with comma allowing multiple declarations in a single statement, then get pain when trying to improve that code, resulting in us realizing that one variable statement per line.
// var winHeight = window.innerHeight,
// topLimit = winHeight * .2,
// bottomLimit = winHeight * .8;
var winHeight = window.innerHeight;
var topLimit = winHeight * .2;
var bottomLimit = winHeight * .8;
Without the leading zero it’s very easy to mistake the decimal point and ignore it, or confuse it for screen grime.
Putting in the leading zero helps to provide a more rapid understanding of the code.
// var topLimit = winHeight * .2;
// var bottomLimit = winHeight * .8;
var topLimit = winHeight * 0.2;
var bottomLimit = winHeight * 0.8;
It can be even clearer too that you intend it to be as a percentage, by making the 20/100 more explicit.
var topLimit = winHeight * 20 / 100;
var bottomLimit = winHeight * 80 / 100;
When the addEventListener and forEach functions are named, it’s much easier to extract those functions, making it easier to understand the forEach and addEventHandler lines of code.
function highlightElement(el) {
//...
}
function scrollHighlightHandler() {
document.querySelectorAll('.scroll li').forEach(highlightElement);
}
window.addEventListener('scroll', scrollHighlightHandler);
The condition of the if statement is easier to understand when the function name helps to summarize exactly what is going on there.
function isWithinLimits(el, topLimit, bottomLimit) {
var viewportOffset = el.offsetTop - window.scrollY;
return viewportOffset >= topLimit && (viewportOffset + el.clientHeight) <= bottomLimit;
}
//...
// var viewportOffset = el.offsetTop - window.scrollY;
// if (viewportOffset >= topLimit && (viewportOffset + el.clientHeight) <= bottomLimit) {
if (isWithinLimits(el, topLimit, bottomLimit)) {
As topLimit and bottomLimit are directly related to each other, and are being separately passed to a function, they should be grouped together so that they can be passed as a group instead.
var limits = {
top: winHeight * 20 / 100,
bottom: bottomLimit = winHeight * 80 / 100
};
//...
// function isWithinLimits(el, topLimit, bottomLimit) {
function isWithinLimits(el, limits) {
var viewportOffset = el.offsetTop - window.scrollY;
// return viewportOffset >= topLimit && (viewportOffset + el.clientHeight) <= bottomLimit;
return viewportOffset >= limits.top && (viewportOffset + el.clientHeight) <= limits.bottom;
}
//...
// if (isWithinLimits(el, topLimit, bottomLimit)) {
if (isWithinLimits(el, limits)) {
That all leaves us with a final set of code as follows:
var winHeight = window.innerHeight;
var limits = {
top: winHeight * 20 / 100,
bottom: bottomLimit = winHeight * 80 / 100
};
function isWithinLimits(el, limits) {
var viewportOffset = el.offsetTop - window.scrollY;
return viewportOffset >= limits.top && (viewportOffset + el.clientHeight) <= limits.bottom;
}
function highlightElement(el) {
if (isWithinLimits(el, limits)) {
el.classList.add('highlight');
} else{
el.classList.remove('highlight');
}
}
function scrollHighlightHandler() {
document.querySelectorAll('.scroll li').forEach(highlightElement);
}
window.addEventListener('scroll', scrollHighlightHandler);
The above code can be explored at https://codepen.io/pmw57/pen/PobeJXN
@Paul_Wilkins Not constants? Or do you think that confuses matters?
Constants are even better, but I prefer to restrict confusions to only one at a time.
The var statements can be updated to be
const ones instead, for example:
// var winHeight = window.innerHeight;
const winHeight = window.innerHeight;
It makes no difference to the code as it is.
I guess though that a benefit of using const is that it helps to inform us that the programmer is desirous of using improved techniques wherever practical.
The updated code using const is found at https://codepen.io/pmw57/pen/LYbmeWL
Speaking of improvements, we can add that throttle to the scroll code.
We can add lodash to the codePen list of external scripts, giving us access to a throttle method.
It just means updating the addEventListener part of the code.
// window.addEventListener('scroll', scrollHighlightHandler);
window.addEventListener('scroll', _.throttle(scrollHighlightHandler, 200));
That limits the scroll event to happening no more than 5 times a second, which is fast enough to be visually useful but not so fast that it strangles the web browser.
Instead of just the 200 though, I prefer to use an explanatory variable for it instead.
const throttleMilliseconds = 200;
window.addEventListener('scroll', _.throttle(scrollHighlightHandler, throttleMilliseconds));
The updated code using the throttle is found at https://codepen.io/pmw57/pen/ZEBovJb
I tried it out, and it can’t get the feeling of Java code off my mind.
Ack! Out damn’d spot. scrubs with sanitiser - Will these hands never be clean?
Thanks, Paul_Wilkins for the in-depth answer
I tried your script with my own HTML so I had to make changes to document.querySelectorAll. It removed the highlight class from each paragraph and didn’t add it.
That’s a shame. There must be something that you are not quite understanding yet.
When I disable one of my stylesheets, it works. So I’m debugging my style sheet now.
This was the culprit:
section {
position: relative;
min-height: 80vh;
}
I commented it out and it’s working now.
That’s great to hear. I’m not entirely sure though about how things will work with your other assignments.
Yes people will be here to give help and assistance, but teachers tend to frown when other people do the work for you.
The next part of my assignment is to highlight the nav bar according to which section I’m in. So if I scroll to section 2, the nav bar TAB 2 will respond. How do I detect which section I’m in?
You will want to search through a reverse-ordered list of the nav sections. The first one of those that is not below the visible viewport of the page, is the current tab.
Knowing what the active tab is, you can remove the active status from all tabs, and then set the active status on what should be the current tab.
How would I write the jQuery expression
var $sections = $($(".section").get().reverse()); in plain javascript?
Possibly?
const sections = Array.from(document.querySelectAll('.section')).reverse()
With a helper function
const select = (selector, root = document) => root.querySelector(selector)
const selectAll = (selector, root = document) => root.querySelectorAll(selector)
const sections = Array.from(selectAll('.section')).reverse()
Thanks rpg_digital for the help with the jQuery expression. But I don’t understand what you were doing with the next blocks of code. Is it related to the assignment?
I apologise for the confusion, deleted
I was able to solve my assignment with the help of the following script: https://codepen.io/Web_Cifar/pen/LYRBbVE
I didn’t write that codepen. I found it by googling.