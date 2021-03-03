Need help reading regular expression

Replace document ready

Starting from the top, the document ready part can be removed. Scripts should be run from the end of the body, which codePen does for us by default.

// $(document).ready(function() { ... // });

The updated code still works after that too.

Replace window height

Next, the $(window).height() can be replaced with window.innerHeight.

// var winHeight = $(window).height(), var winHeight = window.innerHeight,

Here is the update with that innerHeight part: https://codepen.io/pmw57/pen/mdOLMpj

Replace on event

This replacement is an easy one, we just replace the on keyword with `addEventListener instead.

$(window).on('scroll', function() { window.addEventListener('scroll', function() {

The updated code that uses addEventListener is at https://codepen.io/pmw57/pen/RwoyZBY

Replace $(…) with document.querySelector or querySelectorAll

When the first matching element is desired, we use querySelector. When multiple elements are wanted we use querySelectorAll instead.

// $('.scroll li').each(function() { $(document.querySelectorAll('.scroll li')).each(function() {

Currently we are still using $(…) because each requires that, but we’ll work on that next.

The updated code using querySelectorAll is found at https://codepen.io/pmw57/pen/MWbGvqy

Replacing the each command

The next part to get replaced is the each command. Here we can use the array forEach method instead.

The each command is tricksy because the this keyword is different, and it uses index and item function parameters in reverse to the forEach item and index parameters.

There are faster ways to perform this conversion, but the way that I’m doing it here allows the code to keep running in the same way that it was before, while performing the change.

To make the each command easier to convert, we update the code to use the index and item parameters:

// $(document.querySelectorAll('.scroll li')).each(function() { $(document.querySelectorAll('.scroll li')).each(function(i, el) {

We can now replace the this keywords with el instead.

// var thisTop = $(this).offset().top - $(window).scrollTop(); var thisTop = $(el).offset().top - $(window).scrollTop(); // if (thisTop >= topLimit && (thisTop + $(this).height()) <= bottomLimit) { if (thisTop >= topLimit && (thisTop + $(el).height()) <= bottomLimit) { // $(this).addClass('highlight') $(el).addClass('highlight') } else { // $(this).removeClass('highlight') $(el).removeClass('highlight') }

We can now replace the each command with forEach instead, being sure to switch the function parameters, and as the i parameter isn’t needed we can remove that one too.

// $(document.querySelectorAll('.scroll li')).each(function(i, el) { document.querySelectorAll('.scroll li').forEach(function(el) {

The code with the updated forEach method is found at https://codepen.io/pmw57/pen/GRNdvPP

Replace offset top

The offset top is represented in vanilla JS with the offsetTop value:

var thisTop = $(el).offset().top - $(window).scrollTop();

This is also a good time to rename thisTop to a better name, such as viewportOffset.

var viewportOffset = el.offsetTop - $(window).scrollTop(); if (viewportOffset >= topLimit && (viewportOffset + $(el).height()) <= bottomLimit) {

The updated code using offsetTop and the renamed viewportOffset is at https://codepen.io/pmw57/pen/OJbZxOV

Replace scrollTop

The scrollTop parameter is switched over to vanilla JavaScript by using scrollY

// var viewportOffset = el.offsetTop - $(window).scrollTop(); var viewportOffset = el.offsetTop - window.scrollY;

The updated code using scrollY is found at https://codepen.io/pmw57/pen/LYbmzeM

Replace height

The height of an element is kept in the clientHeight property:

// if (viewportOffset >= topLimit && (viewportOffset + $(el).height()) <= bottomLimit) { if (viewportOffset >= topLimit && (viewportOffset + el.clientHeight) <= bottomLimit) {

The updated code using clientHeight is found at https://codepen.io/pmw57/pen/MWbGEVE

Replace class code

Adding and removing classnames from elements is easily achieved using the classList API.

// $(el).addClass('highlight') el.classList.add('highlight'); } else { // $(el).removeClass('highlight') el.classList.remove('highlight'); }

As semicolons are used throughout most of the code, I’ve added in some missing ones there too.

The updated code using the classList API is found at https://codepen.io/pmw57/pen/YzpLrjm

Remove the jQuery library

Now that nothing of jQuery us being used by the code, we can remove the library completely, freeing up vast amounts of that huge library from needing to be downloaded when someone loads the page.

With codePen, we go to settings, and in the JS section we can remove jQuery from the list of external scripts.

The code with the jQuery library fully removed is found at https://codepen.io/pmw57/pen/NWbMaOd

Next steps

There’s more to be done with that code, but it is completely free of the jQuery library now.

I’ll take a quick scan through the code and recommend other improvements to be made to it from here.