Need help reading regular expression

Using
var x = document.getElementsByTagName("p");
x.classList.remove('highlight');
removed all of the class names before they were added.
The code to add the class looks like this:
addClass = function(el,cl) {
var re = new RegExp('(^|\\s)'+cl+'(\\s|$)');
if (!el.className.match(re)) el.className += " "+cl;
};
I think that both of the functions need to be re-written.
I’m noticing a possible confusion here. The getElementsByTagName method gives you an array-like object of multiple elements, but classList doesn’t exist on such a list. It’s only for use on single elements instead.
If you wanted to remove
highlight from all
<p> elements, you would need to loop through those elements, with something like this:
var paras = document.querySelectorAll("p");
paras.forEach(function (para) {
para.classList.remove('highlight');
});
Here is a test script that demonstrates the technique in action.
function removeHighlightHandler() {
var paras = document.querySelectorAll("p");
paras.forEach(function (para) {
para.classList.remove('highlight');
});
}
const removeHighlight = document.querySelector("#removeHighlight");
removeHighlight.addEventListener("click", removeHighlightHandler);
https://jsfiddle.net/emh58pon/
Or, if we retain the getElementsByTagName, we can convert it into an array to use forEach:
function removeHighlightHandler() {
var paras = document.getElementsByTagName("p");
Array.from(paras).forEach(function (para) {
para.classList.remove('highlight');
});
}
const removeHighlight = document.querySelector("#removeHighlight");
removeHighlight.addEventListener("click", removeHighlightHandler);
Or, if we don’t want to use Array.from, we can use Array.prototype.forEach instead:
function removeHighlightHandler() {
var paras = document.getElementsByTagName("p");
Array.prototype.forEach.call(paras, function (para) {
para.classList.remove('highlight');
});
}
const removeHighlight = document.querySelector("#removeHighlight");
removeHighlight.addEventListener("click", removeHighlightHandler);
I do prefer the first one though, with the querySelectorAll technique.
Thank you, Paul_Wilkins!
This is to highlight the paragraphs as the page is scrolled. The paragraph in the viewport gets highlighted and then the highlight goes away as the page is scrolled away. So I’m not using a button click event; I’m using a scroll event. I don’t know what to use instead of the button with an id of #removeHighlight. Any idea?
With a scroll event that tends to be done on the window instead, but it’s preferred to use a limiter on that scroll event so that it’s not run 100 times per second.
I recommend using the lodash library, because that provides easy access to a throttle command.
window.addEventListener('scroll', _.throttle(removeHighlightHandler, 250));
I have the following two functions:
function addHighlightHandler() {
var paras = document.getElementsByTagName("p");
Array.from(paras).forEach(function (para) {
para.classList.add('highlight');
});
}
window.addEventListener("scroll", addHighlightHandler);
function removeHighlightHandler() {
var paras = document.getElementsByTagName("p");
Array.from(paras).forEach(function (para) {
para.classList.remove('highlight');
});
}
window.addEventListener("scroll", removeHighlightHandler);
But this doesn’t work. Only one of the scroll events can execute. How do I write it so that both functions get executed?
You are both adding and removing the highlight whenever the window scrolls. That is of course going to have no beneficial effect.
Instead of getting extremely specific with code right now, let’s try and have you explain in words what you want you code to achieve.
This is to highlight the paragraphs as the page is scrolled. The paragraph in the viewport gets highlighted and then the highlight goes away as the page is scrolled away. There is already a scroll event listener in the code so it wouldn’t be good to add it again with the add and remove handlers.
It’s for an assignment so it can’t be written in jQuery.
This is the script I’m using:
There’s a working demo at https://codepen.io/paulobrien/full/EjwdeG/
There’s still the whole jQuery thing to resolve.
This might be a good opportunity for me to demonstrate the conversion process of going from jQuery to vanilla JS.
Starting from the top, the document ready part can be removed. Scripts should be run from the end of the body, which codePen does for us by default.
// $(document).ready(function() {
...
// });
The updated code still works after that too.
Next, the $(window).height() can be replaced with window.innerHeight.
// var winHeight = $(window).height(),
var winHeight = window.innerHeight,
Here is the update with that innerHeight part: https://codepen.io/pmw57/pen/mdOLMpj
This replacement is an easy one, we just replace the
on keyword with `addEventListener instead.
$(window).on('scroll', function() {
window.addEventListener('scroll', function() {
The updated code that uses addEventListener is at https://codepen.io/pmw57/pen/RwoyZBY
When the first matching element is desired, we use querySelector. When multiple elements are wanted we use querySelectorAll instead.
// $('.scroll li').each(function() {
$(document.querySelectorAll('.scroll li')).each(function() {
Currently we are still using $(…) because
each requires that, but we’ll work on that next.
The updated code using querySelectorAll is found at https://codepen.io/pmw57/pen/MWbGvqy
The next part to get replaced is the each command. Here we can use the array
forEach method instead.
The
each command is tricksy because the this keyword is different, and it uses index and item function parameters in reverse to the forEach item and index parameters.
There are faster ways to perform this conversion, but the way that I’m doing it here allows the code to keep running in the same way that it was before, while performing the change.
To make the each command easier to convert, we update the code to use the index and item parameters:
// $(document.querySelectorAll('.scroll li')).each(function() {
$(document.querySelectorAll('.scroll li')).each(function(i, el) {
We can now replace the this keywords with el instead.
// var thisTop = $(this).offset().top - $(window).scrollTop();
var thisTop = $(el).offset().top - $(window).scrollTop();
// if (thisTop >= topLimit && (thisTop + $(this).height()) <= bottomLimit) {
if (thisTop >= topLimit && (thisTop + $(el).height()) <= bottomLimit) {
// $(this).addClass('highlight')
$(el).addClass('highlight')
} else {
// $(this).removeClass('highlight')
$(el).removeClass('highlight')
}
We can now replace the each command with forEach instead, being sure to switch the function parameters, and as the
i parameter isn’t needed we can remove that one too.
// $(document.querySelectorAll('.scroll li')).each(function(i, el) {
document.querySelectorAll('.scroll li').forEach(function(el) {
The code with the updated forEach method is found at https://codepen.io/pmw57/pen/GRNdvPP
The offset top is represented in vanilla JS with the
offsetTop value:
var thisTop = $(el).offset().top - $(window).scrollTop();
This is also a good time to rename thisTop to a better name, such as viewportOffset.
var viewportOffset = el.offsetTop - $(window).scrollTop();
if (viewportOffset >= topLimit && (viewportOffset + $(el).height()) <= bottomLimit) {
The updated code using offsetTop and the renamed viewportOffset is at https://codepen.io/pmw57/pen/OJbZxOV
The scrollTop parameter is switched over to vanilla JavaScript by using
scrollY
// var viewportOffset = el.offsetTop - $(window).scrollTop();
var viewportOffset = el.offsetTop - window.scrollY;
The updated code using scrollY is found at https://codepen.io/pmw57/pen/LYbmzeM
The height of an element is kept in the clientHeight property:
// if (viewportOffset >= topLimit && (viewportOffset + $(el).height()) <= bottomLimit) {
if (viewportOffset >= topLimit && (viewportOffset + el.clientHeight) <= bottomLimit) {
The updated code using clientHeight is found at https://codepen.io/pmw57/pen/MWbGEVE
Adding and removing classnames from elements is easily achieved using the classList API.
// $(el).addClass('highlight')
el.classList.add('highlight');
} else {
// $(el).removeClass('highlight')
el.classList.remove('highlight');
}
As semicolons are used throughout most of the code, I’ve added in some missing ones there too.
The updated code using the classList API is found at https://codepen.io/pmw57/pen/YzpLrjm
Now that nothing of jQuery us being used by the code, we can remove the library completely, freeing up vast amounts of that huge library from needing to be downloaded when someone loads the page.
With codePen, we go to settings, and in the JS section we can remove jQuery from the list of external scripts.
The code with the jQuery library fully removed is found at https://codepen.io/pmw57/pen/NWbMaOd
There’s more to be done with that code, but it is completely free of the jQuery library now.
I’ll take a quick scan through the code and recommend other improvements to be made to it from here.
Edit: I deleted my previous post, as I don’t think it was particularly helpful
Worthy of consideration would be Intersection Observer
A few more links
A Few Functional Uses for Intersection Observer
Comma-separated variables become more difficult to refactor. We tend to start programming with one per line, think we’re clever with comma allowing multiple declarations in a single statement, then get pain when trying to improve that code, resulting in us realizing that one variable statement per line.
// var winHeight = window.innerHeight,
// topLimit = winHeight * .2,
// bottomLimit = winHeight * .8;
var winHeight = window.innerHeight;
var topLimit = winHeight * .2;
var bottomLimit = winHeight * .8;
Without the leading zero it’s very easy to mistake the decimal point and ignore it, or confuse it for screen grime.
Putting in the leading zero helps to provide a more rapid understanding of the code.
// var topLimit = winHeight * .2;
// var bottomLimit = winHeight * .8;
var topLimit = winHeight * 0.2;
var bottomLimit = winHeight * 0.8;
It can be even clearer too that you intend it to be as a percentage, by making the 20/100 more explicit.
var topLimit = winHeight * 20 / 100;
var bottomLimit = winHeight * 80 / 100;
When the addEventListener and forEach functions are named, it’s much easier to extract those functions, making it easier to understand the forEach and addEventHandler lines of code.
function highlightElement(el) {
//...
}
function scrollHighlightHandler() {
document.querySelectorAll('.scroll li').forEach(highlightElement);
}
window.addEventListener('scroll', scrollHighlightHandler);
The condition of the if statement is easier to understand when the function name helps to summarize exactly what is going on there.
function isWithinLimits(el, topLimit, bottomLimit) {
var viewportOffset = el.offsetTop - window.scrollY;
return viewportOffset >= topLimit && (viewportOffset + el.clientHeight) <= bottomLimit;
}
//...
// var viewportOffset = el.offsetTop - window.scrollY;
// if (viewportOffset >= topLimit && (viewportOffset + el.clientHeight) <= bottomLimit) {
if (isWithinLimits(el, topLimit, bottomLimit)) {
As topLimit and bottomLimit are directly related to each other, and are being separately passed to a function, they should be grouped together so that they can be passed as a group instead.
var limits = {
top: winHeight * 20 / 100,
bottom: bottomLimit = winHeight * 80 / 100
};
//...
// function isWithinLimits(el, topLimit, bottomLimit) {
function isWithinLimits(el, limits) {
var viewportOffset = el.offsetTop - window.scrollY;
// return viewportOffset >= topLimit && (viewportOffset + el.clientHeight) <= bottomLimit;
return viewportOffset >= limits.top && (viewportOffset + el.clientHeight) <= limits.bottom;
}
//...
// if (isWithinLimits(el, topLimit, bottomLimit)) {
if (isWithinLimits(el, limits)) {
That all leaves us with a final set of code as follows:
var winHeight = window.innerHeight;
var limits = {
top: winHeight * 20 / 100,
bottom: bottomLimit = winHeight * 80 / 100
};
function isWithinLimits(el, limits) {
var viewportOffset = el.offsetTop - window.scrollY;
return viewportOffset >= limits.top && (viewportOffset + el.clientHeight) <= limits.bottom;
}
function highlightElement(el) {
if (isWithinLimits(el, limits)) {
el.classList.add('highlight');
} else{
el.classList.remove('highlight');
}
}
function scrollHighlightHandler() {
document.querySelectorAll('.scroll li').forEach(highlightElement);
}
window.addEventListener('scroll', scrollHighlightHandler);
The above code can be explored at https://codepen.io/pmw57/pen/PobeJXN
@Paul_Wilkins Not constants? Or do you think that confuses matters?
Constants are even better, but I prefer to restrict confusions to only one at a time.
The var statements can be updated to be
const ones instead, for example:
// var winHeight = window.innerHeight;
const winHeight = window.innerHeight;
It makes no difference to the code as it is.
I guess though that a benefit of using const is that it helps to inform us that the programmer is desirous of using improved techniques wherever practical.
The updated code using const is found at https://codepen.io/pmw57/pen/LYbmeWL