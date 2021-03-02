Need help reading regular expression

Here is a test script that demonstrates the technique in action.
function removeHighlightHandler() {
var paras = document.querySelectorAll("p");
paras.forEach(function (para) {
para.classList.remove('highlight');
});
}
const removeHighlight = document.querySelector("#removeHighlight");
removeHighlight.addEventListener("click", removeHighlightHandler);
https://jsfiddle.net/emh58pon/
Or, if we retain the getElementsByTagName, we can convert it into an array to use forEach:
function removeHighlightHandler() {
var paras = document.getElementsByTagName("p");
Array.from(paras).forEach(function (para) {
para.classList.remove('highlight');
});
}
const removeHighlight = document.querySelector("#removeHighlight");
removeHighlight.addEventListener("click", removeHighlightHandler);
Or, if we don’t want to use Array.from, we can use Array.prototype.forEach instead:
function removeHighlightHandler() {
var paras = document.getElementsByTagName("p");
Array.prototype.forEach.call(paras, function (para) {
para.classList.remove('highlight');
});
}
const removeHighlight = document.querySelector("#removeHighlight");
removeHighlight.addEventListener("click", removeHighlightHandler);
I do prefer the first one though, with the querySelectorAll technique.