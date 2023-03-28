Need help on design of a loading view

Hi,

I have an application which sometime needs more than a second to calculate data. At the moment I just popup a div with high z-index a border and a “loading…” text. This is not very smart especially when the background has nearly the same colors and is very big, you can not see it very good.

So I thought about something more cool and modern thing like a spinning wheel or another fancy thing. I do not know how long the calculation takes as it depends on many http request and you never know the quality of your connection. So I cannot use a progress bar.

Also I want to have the color #6400a0 in it.

Best choice would be if I can use it in any size. Lets say from 50 to 500 pixel (But that’s not a must have)

I tried to search for it in the web, but to be honest I do not found anything which catches me up.

Has anyone an idea (Might be only a draft to be improved)