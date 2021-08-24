Need Help Matching HTML Markups and Properties Using Javascript REGEX Pattern

I have created a REGEX pattern that matches any string containing HTML markups which has zero or more properties with names consisting of only letters.

What I would like to do is create a pattern that matches not just HTML markups and properties with names consisting of only letters but now I would like the ID property name to start with a letter then after that any alpha numeric character is fine. Also the Class property should be able to contain multiple names separated by an empty space.

The following is what I have so far but I’m struggling to come up with pattern what I’ve described above.