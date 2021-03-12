Need help in optimizing my portfolio website for mobile use

HTML & CSS
#1

Hello people, I recently created a portfolio website for myself using Materialize (it was a mistake, I know.), and I wanted to optimize it for mobile use. It works fine in large screen sizes but when I switch to mobile, the section with the quote and skills section get overflowed. Can someone please guide me here, please? Link to the portfolio

#2

Hi FST, welcome to the forums.

The link show some files but that doesn’t give us a picture of your problem.

#3

ok, this is the link to website which is using these files. its mentioned on the right-upper screen on repl.it as well. There is a button to open in a new tab.