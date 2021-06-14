Need help in optimizing my portfolio website for mobile use

FST: FST: in materialize.min.css as well?

Depends, if you follow what @PaulOB suggested, setting height to auto in the style.css it will override the rule in the materialize.min.css as the style.css is loaded later in the page’s html and so overrides the earlier in code materialize.min.css

Anyway, It doesn’t hurt to set both to auto or remove one of them.

Read more about CSS and Specifity at Mozilla Dev:

https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/CSS

https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/CSS/Specificity