Need help for this position and percentage

Hi, can I ask some help please, I want to achieve like this, but I can’t get the position, also how can I put the percentage to the center of the doughnut ?
here is my code pen
Thank you in advance.
Hi, can I ask some help please, I want to achieve like this, but I can’t get the position, also how can I put the percentage to the center of the doughnut ?
here is my code pen
Thank you in advance.
This might help with the css alignment but we may need to move this thread to the JS forum for questions about chart.js.
That looks ot be something to do with the options in chart.js. Here’s someone else’s fiddle that seems similar.
Thank you so much Paul it works
This topic was automatically closed 91 days after the last reply. New replies are no longer allowed.