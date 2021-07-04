Need help for this position and percentage

HTML & CSS
#1

Hi, can I ask some help please, I want to achieve like this, but I can’t get the position, also how can I put the percentage to the center of the doughnut ?

image
image1143×329 62.3 KB

here is my code pen

Thank you in advance.

#2

This might help with the css alignment but we may need to move this thread to the JS forum for questions about chart.js.

That looks ot be something to do with the options in chart.js. Here’s someone else’s fiddle that seems similar.

#3

Thank you so much Paul :slight_smile: it works