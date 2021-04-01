Need help for the alignment of my button

HI,

You can’t really do that with floats as they snag and don’t get the equal heights. They all need to be nested flexboxes.

Roughly like this:

The above is only for desktops as your small screen versions weren’t working anyway so you will have to build the smaller screen sizes as required (or use media queries just to apply the styles I added for larger screens if indeed you do have a working version for smaller screens).

I added a class of myRow to the exisiting parent row so that we don’t break all of bootstrap.

<div class="row main-wrapper myRow"> <div class="col-xs-12 col-md-3">

Then I just added this CSS using that class to target existing elements.

/* added myRow class to avoid breaking whole of bootstrap */ .myRow, .myRow .row { display: flex; flex-wrap: wrap; } .myRow .col-md-9 { float: none; display: flex; flex-wrap: wrap; } .myRow .panel_product { height: auto; float: none; } .myRow .panel_product .panel, .myRow .panel_product .panel-body { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1 0 0%; } .myRow .action-wrapper { margin-top: auto; }

With my code added the display looks like this: