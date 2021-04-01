Need help for the alignment of my button

HTML & CSS
#1

Hi can I ask some help please. My problem is that when I have a long title of my Item my display looks horrible . I want my panel height will auto adjust if there is long title and the button “ADD TO CART” will align together. just like this example

image
image1001×309 55.8 KB

Here is my codepen.

Thank you in advance.

#2

HI,

You can’t really do that with floats as they snag and don’t get the equal heights. They all need to be nested flexboxes.

Roughly like this:

The above is only for desktops as your small screen versions weren’t working anyway so you will have to build the smaller screen sizes as required (or use media queries just to apply the styles I added for larger screens if indeed you do have a working version for smaller screens).

I added a class of myRow to the exisiting parent row so that we don’t break all of bootstrap.

   <div class="row main-wrapper myRow">
      <div class="col-xs-12 col-md-3">

Then I just added this CSS using that class to target existing elements.

    /* added myRow class to avoid breaking whole of bootstrap */
    .myRow,
    .myRow .row {
      display: flex;
      flex-wrap: wrap;
    }

    .myRow .col-md-9 {
      float: none;
      display: flex;
      flex-wrap: wrap;
    }

    .myRow .panel_product {
      height: auto;
      float: none;
    }

    .myRow .panel_product .panel,
    .myRow .panel_product .panel-body {
      display: flex;
      flex-direction: column;
      flex: 1 0 0%;
    }

    .myRow .action-wrapper {
      margin-top: auto;
    }

With my code added the display looks like this:

Screen Shot 2021-03-31 at 15.28.49
Screen Shot 2021-03-31 at 15.28.491242×786 114 KB

1 Like
#3

Hi Paul ,Thank you it works , but I have problem if I only have few product to display example 1 or 2, the panel width is getting small when viewed in desktop ?.

here is my pen

Thank you in advance.

#4

I’m not following or missing something important :slight_smile:

If there was one item I’d expect to see one item at the width you set (25%).

Screen Shot 2021-04-01 at 11.54.45
Screen Shot 2021-04-01 at 11.54.451473×516 32.7 KB

That happens to look the same as it would without my code so what am I missing? Or is this a specific browser issue.

(Note on small screen single column display you need to remove (or increase that 6vw height on panel-img-top.)

#5

Ok I see a problem in Firefox and the element is squashed a bit. Try adding the following code;

    .myRow .row {
        width:100%;
    }