Need help finding CSS rule & selector on web page

I’m trying to modify some of the CSS on the Outlook.com OWA webmail interface. I have been trying for days to try to find the CSS selector and rule that controls the spacing between the “Quick Action” icons. If anyone has an Outlook or Office 365 account, these are the icons that appear when you hover over a message (mark as read, delete, etc). The delete icon has extra white space around it and I want to tighten it up.

Using my browser DOM inspector and trying to alter just the current element it appears that the delete icon is in a different DIV from the other Quick Action icons.

Both icons are also nested inside of several other containers.

I have tried setting margins, padding, max-width, min-width for all of these DIVs.

In addition to not being able to control the icon spacing I cant find a common CSS class or any way to effect ALL Quick Action icon, just the individual element I’m working with.

I’m not a CSS experts so some help would be appreciated.