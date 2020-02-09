Need help fetching new element (question) from an array for a quiz application

Hey guys,
I created this little quiz app from jQuery and Ajax:
https://codepen.io/techblazes/pen/VwwxYoq
Everything is working as it should. However I am unable to figure out how to display next question to user while the timer is running?
I tried adding this line with +1 for the random number in the if statement at line 14.
$(’.randomQuestion’).text(response[randomNumber+1].question);
that gives me a new question but again the answer goes wrong since answer is looked for in the same index as randomNumber but new question is randomNumber + 1
I’d really appreciate any help with this.