Need help displaying xml content in html page with Javascript

I want to display the contents of a xml file in a html page with Javascript. This is the original xml file https://alpha.business-sale.com/bfs.xml . From there I am taking a short portion to describe the situation

<businesses> <business bfsId="" id="41481"> <advertHeader>Welding Supplies, Equipment and Service Business</advertHeader> <Price>265000</Price> <catalogueDescription>Extremely profitable (Sales £500k, GP £182k) business</catalogueDescription> <keyfeature1> Well established 25 year business with excellent trading record </keyfeature1> <keyfeature2> Consistently high levels of turnover and profitability over last 5 years </keyfeature2> </business> <business bfsId="" id="42701"> <broker bfsRef="1771" ref="003">Birmingham South, Wolverhampton & West Midlands</broker> <tenure>freehold</tenure> <advertHeader>Prestigious Serviced Office Business</advertHeader> <Price>1200000</Price> <reasonForSale>This is a genuine retirement sale.</reasonForSale> <turnoverperiod>Annual</turnoverperiod> <established>28</established> <catalogueDescription>This well-located and long-established serviced office</catalogueDescription> <underOffer>No</underOffer> <image1>https://www.business-partnership.com/uploads/business/businessimg15977.jpg</image1> <keyfeature1>other connections</keyfeature1> <keyfeature2> Investment Opportunity</keyfeature2> <keyfeature3>Over 6,000 sq.ft.</keyfeature3> <keyfeature4>Well-maintained </keyfeature4> <keyfeature5>In-house services & IT provided</keyfeature5> </business> </businesses>

This is the hatl table where I want to display the content of the XML file

<table id="MainTable"><tbody id="BodyRows"></tbody></table>

Requirements

Print a row for every <business> element

element For every <business> pick some specific child element and print column only for those element.( Not all ). For an example in this case I only want to print the value for <advertHeader> ; <Price> and <description> and want to ignore other elements.

pick some specific child element and print column only for those element.( Not all ). For an example in this case I only want to print the value for ; and and want to ignore other elements. Only print the row those <business> where value of <Price> is > 10000 . if it is then less than 10000 do not print that row

where value of is > 10000 . if it is then less than 10000 do not print that row pagination after every 10 row

window.addEventListener("load", function() { getRows(); }); function getRows() { var xmlhttp = new XMLHttpRequest(); xmlhttp.open("get", "2l.xml", true); xmlhttp.onreadystatechange = function() { if (this.readyState == 4 && this.status == 200) { showResult(this); } }; xmlhttp.send(null); } function showResult(xmlhttp) { var xmlDoc = xmlhttp.responseXML.documentElement; removeWhitespace(xmlDoc); var outputResult = document.getElementById("BodyRows"); var rowData = xmlDoc.getElementsByTagName("business"); addTableRowsFromXmlDoc(rowData,outputResult); } function addTableRowsFromXmlDoc(xmlNodes,tableNode) { var theTable = tableNode.parentNode; var newRow, newCell, i; console.log ("Number of nodes: " + xmlNodes.length); for (i=0; i<xmlNodes.length; i++) { newRow = tableNode.insertRow(i); newRow.className = (i%2) ? "OddRow" : "EvenRow"; for (j=0; j<xmlNodes[i].childNodes.length; j++) { newCell = newRow.insertCell(newRow.cells.length); if (xmlNodes[i].childNodes[j].firstChild) { newCell.innerHTML = xmlNodes[i].childNodes[j].firstChild.nodeValue; } else { newCell.innerHTML = "-"; } console.log("cell: " + newCell); } } theTable.appendChild(tableNode); } function removeWhitespace(xml) { var loopIndex; for (loopIndex = 0; loopIndex < xml.childNodes.length; loopIndex++) { var currentNode = xml.childNodes[loopIndex]; if (currentNode.nodeType == 1) { removeWhitespace(currentNode); } if (!(/\S/.test(currentNode.nodeValue)) && (currentNode.nodeType == 3)) { xml.removeChild(xml.childNodes[loopIndex--]); } } }

But this code prints columns for all the nodes under <business> element. And the number of child elements under <business> are different . So the result comes like this