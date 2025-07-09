Need Help Debugging JS-based Save Game Uploader for GTA San Andreas Web Tool

Hi everyone,

I’m currently building a small web utility that lets users upload and manage their GTA San Andreas save game files online. The idea is to allow players to upload their .b save files and get some basic info parsed on the client side using JavaScript — mission name, location, money, etc.

I’ve written the front-end using HTML/JS and using FileReader() to load and parse the binary file. It works fine locally, but when I deploy it to my hosting (basic shared Linux server), the parsing either fails completely or returns corrupted data (gibberish instead of readable strings).

Here’s what I’m trying to figure out:

Could this be related to character encoding during upload?

Should I be handling the file differently on the client side before parsing?

Is there a known issue with handling binary game files in-browser that I should be aware of?

If anyone has experience with web tools that handle binary data (especially for games), I’d really appreciate your insight.

Thanks in advance!