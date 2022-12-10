Need Help Debugging Javascript Event

I’m trying to create a script to resize any selected DIV but for now I’m working with just one DIV on my page. To resize the DIV, I first right click it and 8 handles appear and surround the DIV. (For now only the bottom left and bottom middle handles work). Then I left click on the bottom left or bottom middle handle, hold down the left mouse button, and I drag the handle until I’m satisfied with the DIV size.

The script seems to work fine the first time I resize the DIV but if I try to resize the DIV again it doesn’t work as expected. The DIV is not supposed to resize until I click a handle, hold down the left mouse button, and drag the handle. However after the first resize, when the mouse cursor goes near the bottom right or bottom middle handle, the DIV size jumps uncontrollably.

I would like to know how to debug this issue, it’s been frustrating because I can’t resize the DIV when I’m debugging. I need to see various values while the mouse is moving to be able to determine what’s going on but the mouse won’t work until I exit the debug mode. Please see my code here .