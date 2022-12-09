Need Help Debugging Javascript Event in Chrome

I have created scripts to allow the resizing of selected DIVs when dragging on one of the 8 handles which surround them. The script works the first time around but after that it does not work as expected. Please see my code here .

When you go to that fiddle, you will see a red DIV in the bottom right panel. Please right click on the DIV to bring up the handles which will surround it. For now only the bottom middle and bottom right handles are working. To resize the DIV left click the bottom right or bottom middle handle, hold down the left mouse button, drag the handle, and release the left mouse button when you’re satisfied with the DIV size.

You’ll notice that the script seems to work fine the first time you resize the DIV but if you try to resize the DIV again, as soon as your mouse cursor goes near the bottom right or bottom middle handle, the DIV size jumps uncontrollably. It’s not supposed to resize until you left click the handle, hold down the left mouse button, and drag the handle. I would like to know how to debug this issue, it’s been frustrating because I can’t resize the DIV when I’m debugging. I need to see various values while the mouse is moving but the mouse won’t work until I exit debug mode.