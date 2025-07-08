Need Help Creating Mobile Version

Once again, thank you both for all of your help. I do understand @layer does not need to be used, but do see how useful it might be. that being said, I am having trouble fully understanding how to implement them.

Personally I am using them for grouping and organising my css. I am following Kevin Powell’s naming convention of ‘reset’, ‘base’, ‘layout’, ‘utilities’ and ‘components’. You could call them anything you like.

With regards carrying the colour variables throughout the entire stylesheet, yes, but that is done by declaring them inside :root

Blockquote

Could you please explain how these layers get applied. For example, i tried

@layer utilities{

#whypediatrician, #medicalhome p {

max-width: none;

}

}

However, the style would not render properly until I removed it from the layer.