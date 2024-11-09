Need Help Creating a myinstafollow Style System with PHP

Hello! I’m trying to create a user-following system similar to myinstafollow.com using PHP, but I’m not sure where to start. I’d like to design an interface where users can view and manage followers, similar to that site’s style.

Specifically, I need help with the following:

Setting up user registration and login. Implementing a follow/follower list functionality. Using AJAX with PHP for real-time data updates.

If anyone has experience with a similar project or can recommend useful resources, I’d really appreciate it. Thanks in advance