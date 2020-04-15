Need Help Creating a Learning Management System

If you say you are new to development, suggesting a framework won’t really help you much (unless you plan on learning your ways around the tech used). I think it’s best you suggest functionality rather than the framework (although you can technically achieve anything with any framework nowadays).

Give the company you’re partnering with the requirements and let them deliver the best possible solution for your client. You can in the meantime learn to use the tools or framework they’ve used or start finding a developer/freelancer that will help you with changes to the project going forward.