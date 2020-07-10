Need help converting a tiny script

I’ve been trying to convert this little script but have gotten stumped (created it mostly from examples)

<?php $mysqli = new mysqli("localhost","myname","mypwd","thedb"); if ($mysqli -> connect_errno) { echo "Failed to connect to MySQL: " . $mysqli -> connect_error; exit(); } //mysqli_select_db("mytable", $mysqli); //$result = mysqli_query("SELECT * FROM blog ORDER BY id DESC LIMIT 4"); $result = $mysqli->query("SELECT * FROM blog ORDER BY id LIMIT 4") //echo '<table class='blog'>; while ($row = mysql_fetch_array($result)) { echo "<table class='blog'>"; echo "<tr>"; echo "<td class='date'><hr>" . $row['date'] . "</td>"; echo "<tr><td class='item'>" . $row['item'] . "</td>"; echo "</tr>"; echo "</table>"; } mysqli_close($mysqli); ?>

I have it working down to the WHILE statement. The server log says there is a syntax error in that line. The script worked just fine in PHP5 and displayed my blog entries on my private home page. I know this should be easy (and probably is for most of you) but I can’t find an example that works for me. Thanks