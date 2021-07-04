Need Help Convert jQuery Code to Pure Javascript [closed]

I want someone to please convert my jQuery Code to Pure Javascript Code.

I tried myself but I stuck somewhere and can’t be done. That’s why I come here.

The Code is actually for Menu Which Merges on resize window . It works perfectly with jquery but my client demanded that he wants this code in pure javascript. I shall be very thankful for you support.

Here is the jquery Code that needs to be converted to javascript.

$(document).ready(function () {
var item_width = $('#menu_ul li').width();
var item_count = ($("#menu_ul li").length);
var nav_width_og = $('.menu').width();
var nav_width = $('.menu').width();

$('#more').hide();
if ((item_width * (item_count + 1)) > nav_width) {
    $('#more').appendTo('body');
    $('#more').hide();
}

for (var i = 0; i < item_count; i++) {
    nav_width = $('.menu').width();
    item_width = $('#menu_ul li').width();
    item_count = ($("#menu_ul li").length);

    if (nav_width < (item_width * item_count)) {
        $('#menu_ul li').not('#more').last().appendTo($('.overflow')); //i mostly stuck here

        $('#more').appendTo($('#menu_ul'));
        $('#more').show();
    }
}


$(window).resize(function () {

    nav_width = $('.menu').width();
    item_width = $('#menu_ul li').width();
    item_count = ($("#menu_ul li").length);

    if (nav_width < (item_width * item_count)) {
        $('#menu_ul li').not('#more').last().appendTo($('.overflow'));

        $('#more').appendTo($('#menu_ul'));
        $('#more').show();
    }

    if (nav_width > (item_width * item_count) + (item_width - 1)) {
        $('.overflow li').last().appendTo($('#menu_ul'));

        $('#more').appendTo($('#menu_ul'));
    }

    if (nav_width == nav_width_og) {
        $('#more').appendTo('body');
        $('#more').hide();
    }

});

$('#more').click(function () {
    $('.overflow').slideToggle();
});  });

Also Here is the HTML Code (Just to understand you Structure)

<div class="submenu__container menu">

        <ul class="submenu__nav" id="menu_ul">
            <li class="nav-item">
                <a class="nav-link" href="#">Item 1</a>
            </li>
            <li class="nav-item">
                <a class="nav-link" href="#">Item 2</a>
            </li>
            <li class="nav-item">
                <a class="nav-link" href="#">Item 3</a>
            </li>
            <li class="nav-item" id="more">
                <a class="nav-link" href="#">More <i class="fa fa-caret-right" aria-hidden="true"></i></a>
            </li>
        </ul>
        <ul class="overflow">
            
        </ul>
    </div>

I shall be very thankful if you help me convert this code into javascript.

I doubt anyone will do it for you, but I’m sure people will be willing to help, if you show how far you’ve managed to get on your own.

Have you read the detailed guide @Paul_Wilkins wrote?

i think maybe… ok i post what i have done. so you guide me… Thanks for answering.

let menu = document.querySelector('.menu');
let menu_ul = document.getElementById("menu_ul");
let menuLi = document.querySelector("#menu_ul li");
let moreLink = document.getElementById('more');

let item_width = menuLi.offsetWidth;
let item_count = menu_ul.getElementsByTagName("li").length;

let nav_width_og = menu.offsetWidth;
let nav_width = menu.offsetWidth;

// hidding more li link 
moreLink.style.visibility = 'hidden';
if ((item_width * (item_count + 1)) > nav_width) {
    moreLink.style.visibility = 'hidden';    
}

if (nav_width < (item_width * item_count)) {
    let body = document.getElementsByTagName('body');
    body.appendChild(moreLink);
}

let menuNodeList = document.querySelectorAll('#menu_ul li:not(#more)');

//and i need to convert them into array so 
let arrMenuList = Array.from(menuNodeList);

//Now i have a list of LI elements in array
arrMenuList.forEach(element => {
    let text = element.textContent;
    let markup = `
        <li class="nav-item">
            <a class="nav-link" href="#">${text}</a>
        </li>
    `;
   let overflow = document.querySelector('.overflow');
   overflow.insertAdjacentHTML('beforeend', markup);
});

This is what i have done for now…

i’m confused what i do next and how i do.

because i’m getting all the elements instead i get one by one.

It seems that you don’t have any tests for your code, so you’ve had no feedback for what went wrong or when. Due to that lack of tests, you’ll need to do manual tests much more frequently.

If I were you I would undo half of your changes and retest the code. If you still have problems then undo all of your changes so that things still work, then test after making each small removal of jQuery to learn what caused your problem.

