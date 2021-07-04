Need Help Convert jQuery Code to Pure Javascript [closed]

I want someone to please convert my jQuery Code to Pure Javascript Code.

I tried myself but I stuck somewhere and can’t be done. That’s why I come here.

The Code is actually for Menu Which Merges on resize window . It works perfectly with jquery but my client demanded that he wants this code in pure javascript. I shall be very thankful for you support.

Here is the jquery Code that needs to be converted to javascript.

$(document).ready(function () {
var item_width = $('#menu_ul li').width();
var item_count = ($("#menu_ul li").length);
var nav_width_og = $('.menu').width();
var nav_width = $('.menu').width();

$('#more').hide();
if ((item_width * (item_count + 1)) > nav_width) {
    $('#more').appendTo('body');
    $('#more').hide();
}

for (var i = 0; i < item_count; i++) {
    nav_width = $('.menu').width();
    item_width = $('#menu_ul li').width();
    item_count = ($("#menu_ul li").length);

    if (nav_width < (item_width * item_count)) {
        $('#menu_ul li').not('#more').last().appendTo($('.overflow')); //i mostly stuck here

        $('#more').appendTo($('#menu_ul'));
        $('#more').show();
    }
}


$(window).resize(function () {

    nav_width = $('.menu').width();
    item_width = $('#menu_ul li').width();
    item_count = ($("#menu_ul li").length);

    if (nav_width < (item_width * item_count)) {
        $('#menu_ul li').not('#more').last().appendTo($('.overflow'));

        $('#more').appendTo($('#menu_ul'));
        $('#more').show();
    }

    if (nav_width > (item_width * item_count) + (item_width - 1)) {
        $('.overflow li').last().appendTo($('#menu_ul'));

        $('#more').appendTo($('#menu_ul'));
    }

    if (nav_width == nav_width_og) {
        $('#more').appendTo('body');
        $('#more').hide();
    }

});

$('#more').click(function () {
    $('.overflow').slideToggle();
});  });

Also Here is the HTML Code (Just to understand you Structure)

<div class="submenu__container menu">

        <ul class="submenu__nav" id="menu_ul">
            <li class="nav-item">
                <a class="nav-link" href="#">Item 1</a>
            </li>
            <li class="nav-item">
                <a class="nav-link" href="#">Item 2</a>
            </li>
            <li class="nav-item">
                <a class="nav-link" href="#">Item 3</a>
            </li>
            <li class="nav-item" id="more">
                <a class="nav-link" href="#">More <i class="fa fa-caret-right" aria-hidden="true"></i></a>
            </li>
        </ul>
        <ul class="overflow">
            
        </ul>
    </div>

I shall be very thankful if you help me convert this code into javascript.

I doubt anyone will do it for you, but I’m sure people will be willing to help, if you show how far you’ve managed to get on your own.

Have you read the detailed guide @Paul_Wilkins wrote?

i think maybe… ok i post what i have done. so you guide me… Thanks for answering.