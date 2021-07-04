Need Help Convert jQuery Code to Pure Javascript [closed]

I want someone to please convert my jQuery Code to Pure Javascript Code.
I tried myself but I stuck somewhere and can’t be done. That’s why I come here.
The Code is actually for Menu Which Merges on resize window . It works perfectly with jquery but my client demanded that he wants this code in pure javascript. I shall be very thankful for you support.
Here is the jquery Code that needs to be converted to javascript.
$(document).ready(function () {
var item_width = $('#menu_ul li').width();
var item_count = ($("#menu_ul li").length);
var nav_width_og = $('.menu').width();
var nav_width = $('.menu').width();
$('#more').hide();
if ((item_width * (item_count + 1)) > nav_width) {
$('#more').appendTo('body');
$('#more').hide();
}
for (var i = 0; i < item_count; i++) {
nav_width = $('.menu').width();
item_width = $('#menu_ul li').width();
item_count = ($("#menu_ul li").length);
if (nav_width < (item_width * item_count)) {
$('#menu_ul li').not('#more').last().appendTo($('.overflow')); //i mostly stuck here
$('#more').appendTo($('#menu_ul'));
$('#more').show();
}
}
$(window).resize(function () {
nav_width = $('.menu').width();
item_width = $('#menu_ul li').width();
item_count = ($("#menu_ul li").length);
if (nav_width < (item_width * item_count)) {
$('#menu_ul li').not('#more').last().appendTo($('.overflow'));
$('#more').appendTo($('#menu_ul'));
$('#more').show();
}
if (nav_width > (item_width * item_count) + (item_width - 1)) {
$('.overflow li').last().appendTo($('#menu_ul'));
$('#more').appendTo($('#menu_ul'));
}
if (nav_width == nav_width_og) {
$('#more').appendTo('body');
$('#more').hide();
}
});
$('#more').click(function () {
$('.overflow').slideToggle();
}); });
Also Here is the HTML Code (Just to understand you Structure)
<div class="submenu__container menu">
<ul class="submenu__nav" id="menu_ul">
<li class="nav-item">
<a class="nav-link" href="#">Item 1</a>
</li>
<li class="nav-item">
<a class="nav-link" href="#">Item 2</a>
</li>
<li class="nav-item">
<a class="nav-link" href="#">Item 3</a>
</li>
<li class="nav-item" id="more">
<a class="nav-link" href="#">More <i class="fa fa-caret-right" aria-hidden="true"></i></a>
</li>
</ul>
<ul class="overflow">
</ul>
</div>
I shall be very thankful if you help me convert this code into javascript.