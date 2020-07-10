Need help centering DIVs in FlexBox

I’m working on a small project:
I am trying to center the block as shown in the picture.
Here is my code:
<style>
.attribution { font-size: 11px; text-align: center; }
.attribution a { color: hsl(228, 45%, 44%); }
body {
background-color: hsl(210, 46%, 95%);
}
.flex-container {
display: flex;
justify-content: center;
align-items: center;
background-color: white;
height: 200px;
width: 800px;
margin: auto;
}
img {
width: 200px;
height: 200px;
}
</style>
<body>
<div class="flex-container">
<div class="img-section">
<img src="images/drawers-square.jpg"/>
</div>
<div>
<p>Shift the overall look and feel by adding these wonderful
touches to furniture in your home</p>
<p>Ever been in a room and felt like something was missing? Perhaps
it felt slightly bare and uninviting. I’ve got some simple tips
to help you make any room feel complete.</p>
<p>Michelle Appleton</p>
<p>28 Jun 2020</p>
Share
</div>
</div>
<div class="attribution">
Challenge by <a href="https://www.frontendmentor.io?ref=challenge" target="_blank">Frontend Mentor</a>.
Coded by <a href="#">Your Name Here</a>.
</div>
</body>
My code doesn’t center the block, it just moves the text slightly. Does anyone know why?
Thanks a lot!