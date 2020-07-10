Need help centering DIVs in FlexBox

I’m working on a small project:



Frontend Mentor Frontend Mentor | Article preview component coding challenge Practice your layout skills with this article preview component. There's lots of fun to be had playing around with animations for the sharing icons as well.

I am trying to center the block as shown in the picture.

Here is my code:

<style> .attribution { font-size: 11px; text-align: center; } .attribution a { color: hsl(228, 45%, 44%); } body { background-color: hsl(210, 46%, 95%); } .flex-container { display: flex; justify-content: center; align-items: center; background-color: white; height: 200px; width: 800px; margin: auto; } img { width: 200px; height: 200px; } </style>

<body> <div class="flex-container"> <div class="img-section"> <img src="images/drawers-square.jpg"/> </div> <div> <p>Shift the overall look and feel by adding these wonderful touches to furniture in your home</p> <p>Ever been in a room and felt like something was missing? Perhaps it felt slightly bare and uninviting. I’ve got some simple tips to help you make any room feel complete.</p> <p>Michelle Appleton</p> <p>28 Jun 2020</p> Share </div> </div> <div class="attribution"> Challenge by <a href="https://www.frontendmentor.io?ref=challenge" target="_blank">Frontend Mentor</a>. Coded by <a href="#">Your Name Here</a>. </div> </body>

My code doesn’t center the block, it just moves the text slightly. Does anyone know why?

Thanks a lot!