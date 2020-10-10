Need help centering DIVs in FlexBox

I’m working on a small project:

https://www.frontendmentor.io/challenges/article-preview-component-dYBN_pYFT

I am trying to center the block as shown in the picture.

Here is my code:

<style> .attribution { font-size: 11px; text-align: center; } .attribution a { color: hsl(228, 45%, 44%); } body { background-color: hsl(210, 46%, 95%); } .flex-container { display: flex; justify-content: center; align-items: center; background-color: white; height: 200px; width: 800px; margin: auto; } img { width: 200px; height: 200px; } </style>

<body> <div class="flex-container"> <div class="img-section"> <img src="images/drawers-square.jpg"/> </div> <div> <p>Shift the overall look and feel by adding these wonderful touches to furniture in your home</p> <p>Ever been in a room and felt like something was missing? Perhaps it felt slightly bare and uninviting. I’ve got some simple tips to help you make any room feel complete.</p> <p>Michelle Appleton</p> <p>28 Jun 2020</p> Share </div> </div> <div class="attribution"> Challenge by <a href="https://www.frontendmentor.io?ref=challenge" target="_blank">Frontend Mentor</a>. Coded by <a href="#">Your Name Here</a>. </div> </body>

My code doesn’t center the block, it just moves the text slightly. Does anyone know why?

Thanks a lot!