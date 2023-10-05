Need help aligning header that has text, image, and print link

I have a header that I want to show similar to the image below

Ignore the dropdown and all of the links to the right except for the Print link. I want to have the text ‘Account Overview’ lined up with the PGA image and the Print link justified all the way to the right . The Account Overview should be lined up with any image. PGA image is just one example but if I have another image that is wide than the PGA image it should line up with the text.

In my code pen everything the Print link doesn’t justify to the right and the spacing between Account Overview and the logo are too close together and not spaced out as shown in the image above. I need help on how to fix this to look similar to the image above.