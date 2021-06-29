Need help advertising

Could anyone suggest to me some books as I am able to advertise a custom website? I have been tasked with advertising a website. I have been searching to know but I want to learn more. Any kind of help will be appreciated.
You are in the age of online information. Plenty of content out there to get you started. It can be a bit overwhelming to start advertising a website without knowing some basic things like:
Who is your target audience? For instance, if you are looking to target millennials, they probably won’t be on myspace.com. Are you targeting mothers? Men between 18-34? Grandmas who like knitting? All these are going to determine where you advertise.
Which platforms are available and which get the best bang for buck with your target audience?
What is the difference between pay per click and paying based on impressions?
How can I track it all?
Here are a few places you can get started. Depending on what your goals are, you can then research the different areas mentioned in these articles…
https://www.wix.com/blog/2016/12/free-places-to-promote-your-website/
I hope these help!
hubspot are quite good and they do provide valuable information. That’s a link that I would recommend as well.
Advertising is a career in itself, and it is a very wide topic.
You basically want to advertise where your target audiences goes.
I find that, sometimes, really knowing your public is the hardest thing.
As everyone else said, advertising is a full-time thing, and if you have the means to do so–hire, or at the very least, consult with a professional marketer. You’ll seldom find material recommendations that will suit your needs because every single website is different.
You can google it it provides a bunch of resources. And if you are the one Advertising then you can use google’s advertising system.
There are many online services in internet which can help you.