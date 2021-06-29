Need help advertising

You are in the age of online information. Plenty of content out there to get you started. It can be a bit overwhelming to start advertising a website without knowing some basic things like:

Who is your target audience? For instance, if you are looking to target millennials, they probably won’t be on myspace.com. Are you targeting mothers? Men between 18-34? Grandmas who like knitting? All these are going to determine where you advertise. Which platforms are available and which get the best bang for buck with your target audience? What is the difference between pay per click and paying based on impressions? How can I track it all?

Here are a few places you can get started. Depending on what your goals are, you can then research the different areas mentioned in these articles…

blog.hubspot.com Online Advertising: Everything You Need to Know in 2021 Interested in online advertising? Learn everything you need to know about the capabilities of the most effective online advertising channels. Reading time: 23 min read

https://www.wix.com/blog/2016/12/free-places-to-promote-your-website/

Search Influence – 17 Jul 20 Four Steps for Successful Digital Marketing Tracking Your marketing campaigns are only as successful as the tracking that’s in place. Let’s chat about understanding, tracking, and reporting on metrics for stakeholders.

I hope these help!