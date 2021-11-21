Need help adapting some CSS to a form

Hi all,

I found a CSS treatment I LOVE for forms. However, the place I saw it was ONLY using it for a login box - so they needed two textboxes, both required. I’m trying to figure out what changes I need to make to get it to work with select boxes and also to troubleshoot some textboxes that don’t work correctly.

The dev site we’re using is here:

https://test-esign.psybooks.com/login.php

un/pw: clientGinny/monker777

Navigate to the Profile tab. I’ve commented out most of it but left some that illustrates both issues I’m having. The first two fields - Primary Insurance Company and ID - both work correctly so you can see what I’m trying to accomplish. The next two - Group or FECA Number and Effective date are stuck in the hover state. Those two are just text boxes like the first two and I haven’t been able to figure out why those aren’t working properly. Insurance Company’s Payer ID is the same, i.e., stuck in hover.

The remaining two - Your Relationship to the Insured and Authorize Payment of Benefits to Provider - are both select boxes. The hover state works fine on those - but once you enter something, the label no longer keeps the hover styles - but goes back to the static state - which means that the label and the value you just entered are on top of one another. SOMETIMES on select boxes, the label disappears entirely. I can show you an example of that if needed. I know it’s happening on the Time Zone select box - which has a lot of options - so number of options could have something to do with it.

One other thing about this code - it doesn’t work if you remove the “required” attribute. We only need to mark a handful of items as required, but with the existing CSS - since it was originally intended to be only for a username password form - won’t work without all fields marked as required.

Would love to hear your thoughts on how to fix this. Can it be done with just CSS or should this be a javascript thing?

One other thing about this code - it doesn’t work if you remove the “required” attribute.

That’s is the crux of the problem as the Css is using the :valid pseudo class to style the inputs and labels and that only works on inputs that have the required attribute. Optional inputs are basically valid to start with. I’d like to see where you got that code from as they are probably doing something more than you have added to your code. Selects can use the valid class but also need the required attribute.

You may need to use a helper script if you want to continue with this format.

I have an old demo that uses :placeholder-shown for styling optional inputs in a similar manner and it may be possible to do what you want.

Here’s the demo:

Bear in mimd this is a bit experimental so I would test with care.

You may be better off writing a small helper script if you run into usability problems with the above.

Thanks, Paul. I wish I remember where I got the code. It was some email that came around showcasing cool forms that only used CSS. This one literally was only meant to be for a login - username/password. I was stunned by it, though. Totally black background and the labels were some kind of magenta. Very dramatic. It was several years ago - I had just saved the code. Sometimes I put the URL where I found something in comments but evidently, I didn’t do that with this one.

Your demo is cool. :slight_smile: