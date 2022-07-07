Need Help About Advert

Hello there,
we sell the licenses of software such as windows, canva, office at a discounted price. Is it possible for us to sell on your site?
Or can you suggest another place?
Please help.
Hello there,
we sell the licenses of software such as windows, canva, office at a discounted price. Is it possible for us to sell on your site?
Or can you suggest another place?
Please help.
I would suggest your own website. That way, when either Microsoft find out you’re selling ripoff keys, or while not being an authorized reseller, or the government wants to know why your company is bankrupted by selling legitimate keys for under the price you bought them for, they have somewhere they can look