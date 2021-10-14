Need for text formating library

Hi @philhagen, so you want to highlight words in the rendered markup, not within the editor? In this case you might use a tree walker to iterate over all text nodes on the page containing the query string (which you can get from the URL search params); then replace the matched nodes with the same text but the query string wrapped in a <mark> like so:

function iterate (walker) { // Tree walker iterator for convenience return { [Symbol.iterator] () { return this }, next () { const node = walker.nextNode() return { value: node, done: node === null } } } } function highlight (text) { // Create a walker to iterate over all text // nodes that contain the text to highlight const walker = document.createTreeWalker( document.body, NodeFilter.SHOW_TEXT, { acceptNode (node) { return node.textContent.includes(text) ? NodeFilter.FILTER_ACCEPT : NodeFilter.FILTER_REJECT } } ) // Get all matched nodes as an array to avoid // DOM modifications while walking the tree const nodes = [...iterate(walker)] // Replace the nodes with the matched text wrapped // in a mark element (or whatever you might use) for (const node of nodes) { const tmp = document.createElement('div') tmp.innerHTML = node.textContent.replaceAll(text, `<mark>${text}</mark>`) node.replaceWith(...tmp.childNodes) } } // Highlight text from the URL query parameter const query = new URLSearchParams( window.location.search ).get('query') if (query) { highlight(query) }