Need for help (css)

hi all
my site i need resize of header but i cant find it in style.css
can you help me to find it?
Hi @gitar_moosighi. Please could you post a screenshot, indicating which area you are trying to resize?
Checking your style.css it says:
Theme Name: Arena
Theme URI: https://KaffeKetab.ir
Description: Designed by KaffeKetab
Version: 1.0.1
Author: KaffeKetab
Author URI: https://KaffeKetab.ir
Does that description mean that you have developed your theme your self?
There’s only one “header” in the css:
.box-shop-pack-header {
background: #a06503;
float: left;
width: 70%;
margin: 4% 5% 2% 5%;
padding: 0.9% 0.9% 0.9% 0.9%;
text-align: left;
height: auto;
}
The site has many errors. There is a good chance your problem involves one or more of those errors. Please try to fix as many of those as you can. Otherwise what you’re asking is for others to “hunt for a needle in the haystack” for you without first making an effort to reduce the size of the haystack. TIA
https://validator.w3.org/check?uri=https%3A%2F%2Fkaffeketab.ir%2F&charset=(detect+automatically)&doctype=Inline&group=0