Need for help (css)

hi all
this is my site:
https://kaffeketab.ir/
i need resize of header but i cant find it in style.css
can you help me to find it?
Hi @gitar_moosighi. Please could you post a screenshot, indicating which area you are trying to resize?
Checking your style.css it says:
Theme Name: Arena
Theme URI: https://KaffeKetab.ir
Description: Designed by KaffeKetab
Version: 1.0.1
Author: KaffeKetab
Author URI: https://KaffeKetab.ir
Does that description mean that you have developed your theme your self?
There’s only one “header” in the css:
.box-shop-pack-header {
background: #a06503;
float: left;
width: 70%;
margin: 4% 5% 2% 5%;
padding: 0.9% 0.9% 0.9% 0.9%;
text-align: left;
height: auto;
}