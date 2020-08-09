Need for help (css)

HTML & CSS
#1

hi all
this is my site: https://kaffeketab.ir/
i need resize of header but i cant find it in style.css
can you help me to find it?

#2

Hi @gitar_moosighi. Please could you post a screenshot, indicating which area you are trying to resize?

#3

Checking your style.css it says:

Theme Name: Arena
Theme URI: https://KaffeKetab.ir
Description: Designed by KaffeKetab
Version: 1.0.1
Author: KaffeKetab
Author URI: https://KaffeKetab.ir

Does that description mean that you have developed your theme your self?

There’s only one “header” in the css:

.box-shop-pack-header {
	background: #a06503;
	float: left;
	width: 70%;
	margin: 4% 5% 2% 5%;
 	padding: 0.9% 0.9% 0.9% 0.9%;
	text-align: left;
	height: auto;
}