Need explanation on a coding challenge

What have you tried, and what are you having trouble understanding?
The challenge itself.
I did not understand what the challenge want us to do !!
The challenge wants you to code a function,
game, that takes one parameter
N, and give the summed total value of an array NxN, where the value of each cell is defined by the function they have outlined in the description.
Challenge 1: What is the generalized form of the value of a cell? (If I am at Row 4, Column 12, what value goes in that cell, and why?)
Challenge 2: How do you add all of those fractions up?
Challenge 3: How do you simplify the resulting fraction at the end?
Or the secret Challenge 4: What is the generalized pattern of the answers to game(n)? (yes, there is one…)
(Note: Challenge 4 trivializes the actual point of the coding. So only do that one if you’re a math(s) nerd.)
It seems to me, the challenge is asking you to write a function that will take single parameter , called ‘n’. This function will calculate the SUM of the values of a virtual ‘n by n’ grid ; the value of each cell in the grid is in itself calculated by the position of the celling the grid (hint : value= col/(col+row)). Because the value of each cell is a fraction they want the function to return an array where the first number is the numerator and the second the denominator–and you can skip the second number if it’s 1. (eg.: .5 = [1,2]; .75 = [3,4]; 3 =[3])
thats the gist of it. As far as "generalized solution go , think of it this way. There several ways to write fuctions the willl solve this challenge. you could hard code a grid (please dont!) but that would limit your function to the numbers you have painstakingly coded.
you could brute force it, iterating over each position and doing the division for each cell and keeping a running tally
you could do this recursively, utilizing the answer from the previous row to help you get the next one an summing those up
or you come up with a generalized formula rather than iterating or recursing though the cells.
hint ( note the sum of the numerators would be the same for each row: 1+2+3+…n; so rather than iterate that sum you could say numerator =( n*n+n)/2 … this gives an answerwith a bigO(1) , or what it’s usually referred to as constant time)
hope that helps
Woooooah there.
you can only sum the numerators if the denominators are the same… 1/2+4/5 is NOT 5/something! (Ex: There is no other term in the array with a denominator of 2 except the cell at 1,1.)