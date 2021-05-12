Need explanation on a coding challenge

It seems to me, the challenge is asking you to write a function that will take single parameter , called ‘n’. This function will calculate the SUM of the values of a virtual ‘n by n’ grid ; the value of each cell in the grid is in itself calculated by the position of the celling the grid (hint : value= col/(col+row)). Because the value of each cell is a fraction they want the function to return an array where the first number is the numerator and the second the denominator–and you can skip the second number if it’s 1. (eg.: .5 = [1,2]; .75 = [3,4]; 3 =[3])

thats the gist of it. As far as "generalized solution go , think of it this way. There several ways to write fuctions the willl solve this challenge. you could hard code a grid (please dont!) but that would limit your function to the numbers you have painstakingly coded.

you could brute force it, iterating over each position and doing the division for each cell and keeping a running tally

you could do this recursively, utilizing the answer from the previous row to help you get the next one an summing those up

or you come up with a generalized formula rather than iterating or recursing though the cells.

hint ( note the sum of the numerators would be the same for each row: 1+2+3+…n; so rather than iterate that sum you could say numerator =( n*n+n)/2 … this gives an answerwith a bigO(1) , or what it’s usually referred to as constant time)

hope that helps