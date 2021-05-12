Need explanation on a coding challenge

The challenge wants you to code a function, game , that takes one parameter N , and give the summed total value of an array NxN, where the value of each cell is defined by the function they have outlined in the description.

Challenge 1: What is the generalized form of the value of a cell? (If I am at Row 4, Column 12, what value goes in that cell, and why?)

Challenge 2: How do you add all of those fractions up?

Challenge 3: How do you simplify the resulting fraction at the end?