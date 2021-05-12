Need explanation on a coding challenge

I need to understand and absorb this challenge on
codewars that is called
Playing on a chessboard.
I tried to understand it but I could not understand it.
Here is the link to challenge if can help me:
I need to understand and absorb this challenge on
What have you tried, and what are you having trouble understanding?
The challenge itself.
I did not understand what the challenge want us to do !!
The challenge wants you to code a function,
game, that takes one parameter
N, and give the summed total value of an array NxN, where the value of each cell is defined by the function they have outlined in the description.
Challenge 1: What is the generalized form of the value of a cell? (If I am at Row 4, Column 12, what value goes in that cell, and why?)
Challenge 2: How do you add all of those fractions up?
Challenge 3: How do you simplify the resulting fraction at the end?