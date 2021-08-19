Need explanation on a coding challenge

It’s been a week since the last post in this thread, so I thought i’d come back and toss out some of my thoughts, patterns, and how I came to a one-line solution.

Needless to say, this is a MAJOR spoiler for the coding challenge, and so i will be using spoiler tags judiciously throughout, especially when we get to what i dubbed “Challenge 4”.

The Naive Approach

So my first thought when looking at this problem was Challenge #1. Because the first thing I wanted to do was to get some code down that would ‘solve’ the problem, pretty much as I assume the challenge expects people to approach it - not simplified, no clever theories, just the brute force “give me the answer.”

So I need a matrix. The challenge tells me it’s an N x N matrix. Simple enough:

for(let i = 0; i < N; i++) { for(let j = 0; j < N; j++) { //Hmm... what goes here. } } (Before people cringe and hiss at me, this was a first pass, so a for loop is fine.)

But I need to figure out what goes into the middle bit. How are the cells of this matrix filled?

Challenge #1

Right, let’s take a look at the description of the challenge.

On the first row at the *bottom* we put numbers: `1/2, 2/3, 3/4, 4/5, 5/6, 6/7, 7/8, 8/9` On row 2 (2nd row from the bottom) we have: `1/3, 2/4, 3/5, 4/6, 5/7, 6/8, 7/9, 8/10` On row 3: `1/4, 2/5, 3/6, 4/7, 5/8, 6/9, 7/10, 8/11` until last row: `1/9, 2/10, 3/11, 4/12, 5/13, 6/14, 7/15, 8/16`

(The example is using N=8, so the ‘last’ row is row 8.)

What’s common here?

Well the numerators are always the same. 1,2,3…N.

My inner loop takes care of that. the numerator for a given cell is j .

But what about the denominators?

On row 1, the denominators start at 2, and go up by 1 until we get to 9.

On row 2, the denominators start at 3, and go up by 1 until we get to 10.

You should probably be able to see a pattern here, but perhaps it would be more clear if I wrote it this way:

For row 1, the denominators are (1+1), (1+2), (1+3)…(1+N)

For row 2, the denominators are (2+1), (2+2), (2+3)…(2+N)

So,

(Challenge 1 answer:)

For any given cell, [r,c] (which I out of habit called [i,j] ), the numerator is c , and the denominator is r+c . let matrix = []; for(let i = 0; i < N; i++) { matrix[i] = []; for(let j = 0; j < N; j++) { matrix[i][j] = {"num":j, "denom": i+j} } }

Challenge 2

So now we’ve got our matrix. How do we add them up?

The simplest way would be to convert them all to floats, sum the whole thing, and reconvert back to a fraction. It does potentially allow for rounding errors, though, so we would need to be careful. Alternatively, we could convert all the values to a common denominator, and then summing the numerators is trivial.

How do we get the denominators to be common? Well, the simplest/naivest way is going to be multiplying all of the denominators together. We know our denominators start at 2, and we know from Challenge #1 they go up to being the value in the ‘last’ cell of the matrix, which is N+N , so we can find that easily enough: (I’m going to get a little fancier this time, to avoid a for loop before some code grouse comes after me. You can do it with a for loop too.)

let common = Array.from({length: N+N}, (_,i) => i+2).reduce((a,c) => a*c,1);

Note: You will find this number gets very large very quickly. It’s not recommended for large values of N. But it’s the naive way of finding a common denominator. There are definitely better methods, which I highly recommend. Again, this was first-blush looking.

With a common denominator, you can convert any existing fraction to the common denominator by taking the common denominator, dividing it by the current denominator, and then multiplying the result by the numerator.

So lets say your common denominator was 120, and you’re currently trying to convert 2/3 into that denominator.

120 / 3 = 40.

2 * 40 = 80,

so the resulting properly converted fraction is 80/120.

Once every fraction in the matrix is converted, you can add all of the numerators up, stick it over the common denominator, and there’s your unsimplified answer.

So at this point, we have a naive version of the code:

Code notes: At this point, I stopped putting the denominator in the cells, because I was making all of the cells a common denominator; the only information that was different was the numerators.

Again, i’m using Array functions, you can do it with looping. let matrix = []; let common = Array.from({length: N+N}, (_,i) => i+2).reduce((a,c) => a*c,1); for(let i = 0; i < N; i++) { matrix[i] = []; for(let j = 0; j < N; j++) { matrix[i][j] = (j+1)*(common/((i+1)+(j+1))); } } //Now, sum them. let totalnum = matrix.reduce((a,c) => a+c.reduce((ia,ic) => ia+ic,0),0);

Challenge 3

So now we’ve got an unsimplified fraction, with a very large numerator. How can we simplify it?

We need to find the Greatest Common Divisor between the numerator and denominator.

This part gets a little bit math-y, but the long and the short of it is the following function:

let d = common; let n = totalnum; while(d) { let temp = d; d = n % d; n = temp; } //At the end of this loop, n is your GCD.

So using that, combining it with our previous code, we can return the final result:

Either a single value (if the denominator ends up being 1, it means the result is a whole number), or two values (a fraction, in the form of a two-value array).

This format is defined by the challenge.

let matrix = []; let common = Array.from({length: N+N}, (_,i) => i+2).reduce((a,c) => a*c,1); for(let i = 0; i < N; i++) { matrix[i] = []; for(let j = 0; j < N; j++) { matrix[i][j] = (j+1)*(common/((i+1)+(j+1))); } } let totalnum = matrix.reduce((a,c) => a+c.reduce((ia,ic) => ia+ic,0),0); let d = common; let n = totalnum; while(d) { let temp = d; d = n % d; n = temp; } if (common / n == 1) { return [totalnum / n] } else { return [totalnum / n, common / n] }

So how do we go from that 17 lines of code, and many large numbers that will threaten the integer limits as N gets bigger, how do I get to a single line function?

Challenge 4

This section will be entirely cloaked in spoiler tags, because it completely defeats the idea of the coding challenge. Procede at your own risk of spoilage.

So, that code is big, bulky, and naive. We can do better, using mathematics.

This path actually opened itself up to me shortly before attempting challenge 2. But the principles of the coding challenge being about coding did make me go ahead with the naive path eventually, what I started with was “What does this grid look like?” So I laid out a 4x4. R\C 1 2 3 4 1 1/2 2/3 3/4 4/5 2 1/3 2/4 3/5 4/6 3 1/4 2/5 3/6 4/7 4 1/5 2/6 3/7 4/8 And being a pattern-seeking human (most humans seek patterns as a natural behavior). I started noticing things.

R\C 1 2 3 4 1 1/2 2/3 3/4 4/5 2 1/3 2/4 3/5 4/6 3 1/4 2/5 3/6 4/7 4 1/5 2/6 3/7 4/8 My notes:

Everything on this diagonal can be simplified down to 1/2.

These cells add to 1.

So do these ones…

In fact, all of the cells added by putting a new layer onto this cube, add 1’s, because there is a mirror-position element that complements the other.

So… there must be some underlying mathematical principle at work here. A triangular shape through the matrix, with opposing sides adding to whole numbers.

If every value that ISN’T on the diagonal adds to 1, and the diagonal is always adding 1/2, then the only answers I can get are whole numbers, or some whole number + 1/2…

With that spark in my head, the next obvious leap was… “What sorts of values is this going to spit out for different values of N?”

So I started looking at small results.

If N is… the answer is… 0 0 1 1/2 2 2 3 4 1/2 4 8 5 12 1/2

Confirming my last thought from the previous section. So what logic can we draw?

If the numbers are all either whole numbers, or some number divided by 2, then the result is some whole number, divided by 2.

What whole number would that be, for my previous table? If N is… the answer is… …and the whole number is 0 0 0 1 1/2 1 2 2 4 3 4 1/2 9 4 8 16 5 12 1/2 25

For those who might not be able to discern the pattern, here’s the answer:

The whole numbers are the Square Numbers. 0 = 0*0, 1=1*1, 4 = 2*2, 9 = 3*3, 16 = 4*4, 25 = 5*5....

So, putting it all together, for any given N, the solution to the function game(n) is N^2 / 2.

When N is odd, this will be a fraction, with the numerator being (N^2/2) * 2, which simplifies to N^2, and the denominator being 2; when it is even, this will be a whole number.

And in code form, our one-line answer is: