Need explanation for this challenge solution code

Well, let me see if i can give an example, and you see when it makes sense.

Let’s say I tell you the following:

Start at this end of the street. Walk down the street until you come to a stop sign; then stop. (If you don’t encounter a stop sign, stop after you reach the other end of the street.)

When you’ve stopped, what can you tell me for absolute certainty about the bit of the road behind you?

Extra hint for that first one: How many stop signs are behind you?

Same situation, but this time you and I both do the same thing, but from opposite ends of the street. What can we both say about what is behind each of us?

Do it again; If we both stop at the exact same point, what can we say about the entire road, keeping in mind there is no space between us?

And because eventually someone’s going to say “I still don’t get it”… if you really feel like spoiling yourself, here’s the final idea: