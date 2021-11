Number of bits means the minimum number of bits required to represent the number, excluding of course leading zeros.

You can easily convert to binary using toString, and count the length of the resulting value to get the number of bits.

const amount = 83; const numberOfBits = Number(amount).toString(2).length;

However, the question is not about finding the total number of bits. It asks for “the number of bits that are equal to one in the binary representation”, for which the code from Jame’s qpost neatly solves.